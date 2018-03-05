Attorney for AL death row inmate files evidence of 'torture' during failed execution attempt

An Alabama death row inmate’s attorney filed new evidence Monday of a failed execution attempt he says amounted to "torture" of his client, Doyle Lee Hamm.

Hamm's attorney says his client shouldn't face a second time in the death chamber because of the 11 puncture wounds and heavy bleeding from his groin he suffered during the first execution attempt on February 22.

An anesthesiologist from New York examined Hamm three days after the lethal injection attempt and cataloged the injuries-- including photographs of puncture sites and blackened feet.

Hamm was convicted of killing a Cullman county motel clerk in 1987.

His attorney now wants the court to stop any more execution attempts saying they would violate the constitution's 8th amendment protection against cruel and unusual punishment.

Here’s the new medical examination report, and we want to warn you some of the descriptions and pictures are graphic:

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.