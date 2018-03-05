Attorney for AL death row inmate files evidence of 'torture' during failed execution attempt

Rain is moving into the area Monday evening. The rain will be heavy at times with an occasional thunderstorm. No severe weather is in the forecast.More >>
Rain is moving into the area Monday evening. The rain will be heavy at times with an occasional thunderstorm. No severe weather is in the forecast.More >>
Cullman attorney Randy Hames was arrested again Monday, and now faces two charges of human trafficking in the 2nd degree.More >>
Cullman attorney Randy Hames was arrested again Monday, and now faces two charges of human trafficking in the 2nd degree.More >>
Authorities confirm a pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 20/59 late Monday evening.More >>
Authorities confirm a pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 20/59 late Monday evening.More >>
An alarming new study says the number of kids going to emergency rooms because of opioid overdoses has doubled since 2004. And some of these kids are as young as six.More >>
An alarming new study says the number of kids going to emergency rooms because of opioid overdoses has doubled since 2004. And some of these kids are as young as six.More >>
An Alabama death row inmate’s attorney filed new evidence Monday of a failed execution attempt he says amounted to "torture" of his client, Doyle Lee Hamm.More >>
An Alabama death row inmate’s attorney filed new evidence Monday of a failed execution attempt he says amounted to "torture" of his client, Doyle Lee Hamm.More >>