Victim dead from shooting, homicide investigation ensues - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

By Chelsea Pruitt, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Raycom images) (Source: Raycom images)
(Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC) (Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

According to Lt. Peter Williston, Birmingham police have ruled a shooting from early Monday evening a homicide.

Authorities responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Alameda Court.

On the scene, they found an unidentified male suffering from a gunshot wound  He was transported to UAB by Birmingham Fire and Rescue with life-threatening injuries. 

There is no suspect in custody at this time.

