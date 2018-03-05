Victim dead from shooting, homicide investigation ensues

According to Lt. Peter Williston, Birmingham police have ruled a shooting from early Monday evening a homicide.

Authorities responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Alameda Court.

On the scene, they found an unidentified male suffering from a gunshot wound He was transported to UAB by Birmingham Fire and Rescue with life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect in custody at this time.

