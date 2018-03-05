UPDATE: Birmingham police release identity of man shot and killed Monday night

Birmingham police release name of man shot and killed Monday night. (Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC)

Birmingham police have released the name of a man shot and killed Monday evening.

The victim has been identified as Clifford Harris of Birmingham. He was 29.

Harris was shot and killed on Monday in the 1700 block of Alemeda Court as he left his apartment.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 254-7777.

There is no suspect in custody at this time.

