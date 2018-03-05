Northport city councilman resigns because of health issues

Northport Mayor Donna Aaron announced Monday night that Councilman Lee Boozer has resigned his position effective February 28.

Mayor Aaron didn’t go into details, but said Boozer resigned for "health issues."

Boozer was appointed to the council seat in June 2017 following the death of councilman Dennis Hambright.

The mayor says they will possibly have an election to fill the District 1 seat.

