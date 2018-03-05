UPDATE: Arrest made in Chelsea homicide

Shelby County Sheriff's deputies have made an arrest following a homicide on Highway 39 in Chelsea.

Randall Anthony Gargone, 62, of Chelsea, has been charged with capital murder and is being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail.

Gargone has been previously convicted of armed robbery and other felony offenses.

Authorities have identified the victim as 68-year-old Tracy Ward Austin.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at 205-669-4181.

