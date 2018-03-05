Shelby County death investigation ruled as homicide

Shelby County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a death at a residence on Highway 39.

Deputies were called to a residence in the 5800 block of Shelby County Highway 39 around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, they located the victim and notified investigators.

Authorities have identified the victim as 68-year-old Tracy Ward Austin.

On Wednesday, investigators determined Austin's death to be a homicide.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at 205-669-4181.

