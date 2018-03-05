Death investigation underway in Shelby County

Shelby County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a death at a residence on Highway 39.

Deputies were called to a residence in the 5800 block of Shelby County Highway 39 around 4:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they located the victim and notified investigators.

Officials have not released any other details about the death or their investigation. The coroner and investigators are now working to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.