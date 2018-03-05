Cullman attorney arrested again; charged with human trafficking

Cullman attorney Randy Hames was arrested again Monday, and now faces two charges of human trafficking in the 2nd degree.



His bonds total $30,000.



The circumstances surrounding this latest arrest are not immediately clear, and court documents pertaining to those charges are not yet available.



However, last month Haynes was arrested for stalking and solicitation of prostitution.

A couple of weeks before that, two women started civil proceedings against him, filing petitions for protection of abuse.

"The solicitation of prostitution case came about because those tenants were behind on rent.They were not prostitutes. I want to make that very clear. There were offers made in exchange for the payment of rent. These were vulnerable people. These were vulnerable people. They were struggling and unfortunately they were placed in a situation where they faced the possibility of sexual servitude as a result of being tenants in this trailer park," Champ Crocker, attorney representing two of the female victims, said.



In those requests, they claim they had been renting from Hames at a mobile home park.



The women say he made sexual advances towards them, and when they refused, they were evicted.



They also claim that Hames stalked them.

"Whenever you seek sexual servitude, that's the key. Sexual servitude of another person, that is human trafficking.Our clients have been subjected under the authority of Mr. Hames in one scenario or another. We have more than two clients. This situation is developing. The important thing that I want to say is this--no one is above the law. No an attorney is above the law," Crocker said.

We reached out to the attorney now representing Hames. As of publication time, they had not responded.



