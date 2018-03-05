Mom opens free consignment shop to honor late son

Drive down St. Joseph Street in Cullman and you'll see a building that closely resembles a church. In fact, it used to be one.

Now on the outside is a new sign. It reads "Curt's Closet".

"It would be so easy to stay under the covers and not ever move again because that's what's you want to do," said Ashley Wilson, Curt Closet's founder.



May 7, 2017 was a day that changed Ashley Wilson's life forever. It's when she lost her son Curtis James Wilson in a car accident.



"But I knew Curt. He would be fighting tooth and nail to get me out of that bed. And to see me doing something worthwhile," said Wilson.

That's why inside what was once a church, now sits t-shirts, backpacks, and prom dresses.



"He would say this is amazing. He would be so proud of me," said Wilson.



Curt's Closet is a place where families in need can come and pick out clothes for free. It brings joy, fittingly, through Curt's name.



"He made you want to laugh and smile every day in every situation," said Wilson. "Even when I was getting onto him, he would be sitting there just smiling at me. And when I would get through, he would say come on smile, you know you want to."



Grief is still very much present in Wilson's life. However, helping others with Curt's picture on the wall seems right.



"The presence of God is here, and I feel it every time I walk through that door. I come and sit alone many times, because I feel great here," said Wilson.

Ways to Help:

Gently used or new clothing

New undergarments

Backpacks

Lunchboxes

Laundry Detergent



Monetary Donations -

Mail checks to:

P.O. Box 942

Cullman, AL 35056

Drop off locations:

1515 St. Joseph St. NW

Cullman, AL 35055



Additional d rop-off locations for clothes:

Cullman Cosmetic & Dentistry 311 6th Ave. SE, Cullman

Happy Homes Real Estate 221 2nd Ave. SE, Cullman

Paul Bussman DMD 1625 Main Av. SW, Cullman



Willow Bend Mortgage 116 2nd St. SE, Cullman

Quick Tire Sales 1600 AL Hwy 157, Cullman

Bubble Gum & Bluejeans 400 5th St. SW, Cullman



First Baptist Church (Rebekah Mickle) 501 2nd Ave. SW, Cullman

1st Federal Mortgage 101 1st Ave. NE #230, Cullman (Warehouse District, Above Flavors)



Hampton Inn 6100 AL Hwy 157, Cullman



Collectibles & More 6697 Hwy 31 N, Falkville

Carlton's 208 3rd Av SE, Cullman

Chamber's Florist 10896 US 278, Holly Pond

J & D Auto Tire Services 1395 AL Hwy 69 S, Hanceville (Dodge City)

Nearen Construction 601 4th St. SW, Cullman



Lynch Logistics 1353 Bolte Rd. SE, Cullman



Alpha Nutrition 503 main Av. SW, Cullman



Monograms Plus 103 1st Av NE, Cullman

Dr. Nassetta Pediatric Dentistry, LLC 1705 Main Av. SW, Cullman

Cullman Internal Medicine (Dr. Melinda Hart) 1890 AL Hwy 157 #300, Cullman



