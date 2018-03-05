New details about man shot in Bibb County officer-involved shooting

"That was shocking. He's asking to be killed," Janet Hubbard Miller told WBRC Monday.



That's how she reacted to the news from officers that her neighbor, Ricky Duncan, got out of his car with a gun in his hand after fleeing a traffic stop Sunday morning.

"Once the vehicle was stopped, suspect got out with a gun and the officers returned fire," explained Jason Ward with the State Bureau of Investigation.



SBI agents confirm Duncan didn't fire the gun.



But we now know it appears he was heading to his home here on Countryside Road when he was shot.



Crime tape hung from a tree here one day later.



Miller called Duncan, quote, a "good guy" who works for a local company working on homes and laying sheetrock.



"Oh God please spare his life. I started praying for him because he is a good guy and it's totally out of character," Miller went on to say.



Authorities claimed Duncan drove off from a traffic stop after being told there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest.



The warrant was for failure to appear in court for non-payment of child support.



"We want to make sure we do everything we can to bring closure to this case and find out what happened," Ward added.



Duncan is still in Tuscaloosa's DCH Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.



Samantha Duncan, the woman in the car with Ricky Duncan at the time of the shooting, was charged with resisting arrest.



