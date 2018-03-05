Hoover City Council to consider Brunch Bill for the city

Moss Rock Tacos and Tequilla & Vecchia Pizzeria sit in the heart of the Preserve Neighborhood. They're a hot spot on Sundays.

"We open at 11. We do have a good lunch crowd that comes in and we offer a special of Mimosas and Bloody Mary's, but we can't sell alcohol until 12:00," says Randall Chimento.

But Hoover City Councilman John Lyda wants to change that.

"In talking with members of the community, I've heard no opposition to this whatsoever," Lyda says.

In 2017, state legislators passed the Brunch Bill. It allows hotels and restaurants to serve alcohol starting at 10 am instead of noon if a city's residents approve it through a vote or if the city council passes an ordinance.

"Because of how our ordinances were originally passed for alcohol sales, we think we have the latitude to pass it with a vote of the council," Lyda says.

Lyda wants an opinion from the Attorney General's office just to make sure he's clear on the law. He believes the earlier time is imperative if Hoover wants to be a destination city.

"And as we continue to market ourselves and attract ourselves to conventions and businesses all across the country, this is an opportunity for our businesses here at home to increase their revenue in a way I think the people are really ready for," Lyda says.

"I think it would be great for business - not only for us but for all of Hoover," says Chimento.

