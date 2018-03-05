DACA deadline passes with no solution, dreamers share concerns

Northport Mayor Donna Aaron announced Monday night that Councilman Lee Boozer has resigned his position effective February 28.More >>
Northport Mayor Donna Aaron announced Monday night that Councilman Lee Boozer has resigned his position effective February 28.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a death at a residence on Highway 39.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a death at a residence on Highway 39.More >>
Birmingham Highway Patrol has identified the man who died in a single-car crash this morning.More >>
Birmingham Highway Patrol has identified the man who died in a single-car crash this morning.More >>
Cullman attorney Randy Hames was arrested again Monday, and now faces two charges of human trafficking in the 2nd degree.More >>
Cullman attorney Randy Hames was arrested again Monday, and now faces two charges of human trafficking in the 2nd degree.More >>
Drive down St. Joseph Street in Cullman and you'll see a building that closely resembles a church.More >>
Drive down St. Joseph Street in Cullman and you'll see a building that closely resembles a church.More >>