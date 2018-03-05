DACA deadline passes with no solution, dreamers share concerns

Many DACA recipients are worried about their future. March 5th was the deadline for Congress to find a solution to keeping some undocumented immigr ants in the country.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA is no closer to a finding a solution.

Thanks to DACA, Fernanda Herrera Vera has graduated from Samford University.



She is working part time with hopes to remain on the program and attend law school in the Birmingham area.

"We are afraid to take out more loans, to pay back because our jobs may in jeopardy soon. DACA gave us a false sense of security," Vera said.



Ana Bautista has been on DACA for eight years. She graduated Pelham High School. Bautista is working full time at the Hispanic Interest Coalition as a business manager to earn money to return to school for job training.

"I want to go back to school. I'm glad I found a good job for the moment. I do want to go to back school. Get my degree and one day be a business owner," Bautista said.



Both women hope Congress will still act to allow just under 700-thousand DACA recipients to stay in the country and not be deported, separating them from their families.

"People on both sides of the aisle need to come together and seek a solution but not just for DACA recipients but families as a whole," Vera said.



But as of now, it looks like there may not be any solution for at least a year.

"We are hoping something comes up and we can get something figured out by then," Bautista said.



