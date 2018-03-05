Hueytown's newest hero cuts grass for free for those in need

A Hueytown man is answering the call for the elderly and disabled. Gary Henderson will cut grass for free if you fit certain criteria.

"Most of them are on a fixed income, low income, can't afford to pay, or don't have anybody to do it for them. I just found that there is a need for it," said Henderson. "I'm trying to fill what I can of it."

Henderson is entering his third year of helping the elderly and the disabled. He says he cuts anywhere from two to eight yards over the weekend.

