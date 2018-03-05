Woman charged in beating death of man in Winston County - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Woman charged in beating death of man in Winston County

Source: Raycom images Source: Raycom images
ADDISON, AL (WBRC) -

A woman has been charged in the beating death of a man that occurred Friday.

The Winston County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Sherry Diane David Regan was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

The victim is identified as Gary Aderholt, according to police.

Authorities continue to investigate.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly