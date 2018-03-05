FIRST ALERT: Rain returns followed by a blast of cold air

Expect an overcast sky through Monday afternoon and evening with the best chance of rain Monday night through early Tuesday. No severe weather is expected, but it is possible we could hear an occasional rumble of thunder across the area. Temperatures this evening will fall into the lower 50s.

The first half of Tuesday will likely be a bit wet. Give yourself a bit more time during the morning drive. The sky will clear during the afternoon giving way to some sunshine. Highs will reach the mid-60s. The evening will be mostly clear with lows around 39.

The pattern is trending cooler for the rest of the week with sunshine expected through Friday. Wednesday will be cool with highs in the mid-50s. You will have to break out the jackets and coats for Thursday and Friday.

FIRST ALERT: Morning lows will fall to near freezing by Thursday and Friday mornings. Expect frost with temperatures ranging between 30 and 33 degrees. Highs Thursday will reach the lower 50s with temperatures Friday in the lower 60s.

Rain is likely on Saturday with a few thunderstorms possible. Expect highs in the lower 60s. The rain will continue through Saturday evening with temperatures in the 50s. We will see some showers and thunderstorms again on Sunday with the rain does not appear to be as widespread as Saturday evening. At this point, the stronger storms appear to remain south of our area.

