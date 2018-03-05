Guinness Cheese Soup - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ingredients:

32 oz. chicken stock
8 oz. heavy cream
14 oz. Guinness
16 oz. Cahills Irish Porter
1 medium onion
2 cloves of garlic
1 tablespoon of paprika
2 tablespoons of roux
Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Add ingredients to large soup pot and let simmer

