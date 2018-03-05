Guinness Cheese Soup

Ingredients:
32 oz. chicken stock
8 oz. heavy cream
14 oz. Guinness
16 oz. Cahills Irish Porter
1 medium onion
2 cloves of garlic
1 tablespoon of paprika
2 tablespoons of roux
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Add ingredients to large soup pot and let simmer
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.