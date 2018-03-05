Guinness Cheese Soup

Ingredients:

32 oz. chicken stock

8 oz. heavy cream

14 oz. Guinness

16 oz. Cahills Irish Porter

1 medium onion

2 cloves of garlic

1 tablespoon of paprika

2 tablespoons of roux

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Add ingredients to large soup pot and let simmer

