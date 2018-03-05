Gulf Coast wreck ruled out as last slave ship

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Investigators have determined that an old wooden shipwreck found on the Alabama Gulf Coast isn't the last slave ship to land in the United States.

A statement released Monday by the Alabama Historical Commission says the ship remains found north of Mobile are too large to be those of the Clotilda.

The ship was burned nearly 160 years ago after delivering captives from what's now the west African nation of Benin to Mobile in 1860. A reporter found ship remains in a river bottom in January during an unusually low tide.

State and federal experts who examined the wreck recently say the ship in the mud was about 160 feet (50 meters) long, while the Clotilda was 86 feet (25 meters). Also, the wreck had three masts, while the Clotilda had two.

