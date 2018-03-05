No threat found after suspicious package investigated on Colonna - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

No threat found after suspicious package investigated on Colonnade Parkway

By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Josh Newton/WBRC Source: Josh Newton/WBRC
Source: Josh Newton/WBRC Source: Josh Newton/WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police say there is no threat to the public after a report of a suspicious package in the 3900 block of Colonnade Parkway.

Police say tactical units and bomb units also responded to the scene to investigate.

Officials say the package was a cooler and pressure cooker boxes stacked together.

The package was found outside the Cardiovascular Associates office building.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly