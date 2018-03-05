UPDATE: Bessemer murder suspect turns himself in - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UPDATE: Bessemer murder suspect turns himself in

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

Bessemer police say a murder suspect has turned himself in.

Detectives believe that Zakerrius Kenissac Hale, 19, of Bessemer shot and killed 25-year-old Seddarrius Trimaine Chavers of Bessemer.

The shooting happened on Feb. 28, 2018 in the 1900 block of Arlington Avenue.

