Netflix Is Improving Its Parental Controls

Netflix Is Improving Its Parental Controls

By Liam Mathews,

Netflix is making its parental controls even more thorough.

The streaming service is adding new features to its parental controls that will give parents and guardians the power to create PINs for specific movies and shows.

"We understand that every family is different and that parents have differing perspectives on what they feel is appropriate to watch at different ages," Mike Hastings, director of enhanced content at Netflix, wrote in a blog post Monday. "While we already provide PIN protection for all content at a particular maturity level for Netflix accounts, PIN protection for a specific series or film provides families with an additional tool to make decisions they are comfortable with." So if you think your eleven-year-old can handle most of the Teen category but not 13 Reasons Why, you can set a passcode for that show.

In addition, Netflix will display the movie or show's MPAA rating or other maturity-level rating in the top-right corner when it begins playing. This way, parents or guardians can see that Trolls 2 is rated PG for "some mild rude humor" and make a decision on whether to keep watching based on that.

The features will be rolled out worldwide over the next few months.

For instructions on how to set up controls for your family's Netflix account, click here.

