Birmingham City Hall reopens to public following power outage

Birmingham City Hall reopens to public following power outage

Birmingham City Hall. (Source: WBRC video) Birmingham City Hall. (Source: WBRC video)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham City Hall was temporarily closed to the public on Monday due to a power outage, according to the mayor's office.

Power was restored a short time later.

There is no word on what caused the outage.

