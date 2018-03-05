19-year-old charged in Tuscaloosa shooting

A 19-year-old man is charged with second-degree assault after police say he shot a man.

Tuscaloosa police went to the 3300 block of 36th Street on a shooting around 8:30 Sunday morning.

Investigators learned a 33-year-old man had been taken to DCH Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his foot.

The victim told police he had been in a verbal altercation with Chartavius Martin and that Martin shot at him several times hitting him once in the foot.

Martin is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

