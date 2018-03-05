19-year-old charged in Tuscaloosa shooting

A 19-year-old man is charged with second-degree assault after police say he shot a man.
Tuscaloosa police went to the 3300 block of 36th Street on a shooting around 8:30 Sunday morning.
Investigators learned a 33-year-old man had been taken to DCH Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his foot.
The victim told police he had been in a verbal altercation with Chartavius Martin and that Martin shot at him several times hitting him once in the foot.
Martin is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.