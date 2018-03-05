Jill: Tracking showers Monday afternoon

A FIRST ALERT remains for showers at times on Monday. Most of the activity will be ending across west Alabama by 1 p.m., central by 3 p.m. and east by 5 p.m. Temperatures rise into the lower 60s and upper 50s.



The next round of rain with some embedded thunder possible southwest arrives after 6 p.m. across west Alabama, central after 9 p.m. and east after that. This round looks heavier and more widespread through the pre-dawn hours on Tuesday.



A FIRST ALERT for a wet commute on Tuesday for areas especially south of I-20. 1-2 inches of rainfall is possible with this round. Rain ends southeast by noon and drier air builds in the rest of the day. Temperatures start off in the lower 50s and warm into the lower 60s.



Cooler and breezy on Wednesday and sunshine returning.



A FIRST ALERT remains for freezing temperatures both Thursday and Friday morning. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s, which could be harmful to new blossoms. Definitely cover up sensitive plants or bring them inside if possible.



Unsettled weather looks to build in over the weekend. The models have backed off a bit and are not showing as much instability. We will still have to watch west Alabama on Saturday night for possible strong storms.



Keep up with this evolving forecast on WBRC and on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.



For now I am forecasting some rain at times on Saturday, 50 percent coverage and rain and possible storms on Sunday morning before exiting quickly to the southeast. Model data hints at a few rain/snow showers on Monday across northcentral Alabama, but no accumulation as temperatures will be slightly above freezing.

Tracking showers on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.