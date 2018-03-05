7th grade student in custody following threat against Jacksonville High School

A 7th grader is in custody following a social media threat against Jacksonville HS (Source: Dixon Hayes/WBRC)

Jacksonville Police have a 7th grader in custody following a threat to Jacksonville High School on social media.

Chief Tommy Thompson tells WBRC the threat involved a Snapchat post showing the Columbine High School gunmen and a comment was made.

The student was referred to juvenile court and the District Attorney's Office.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.