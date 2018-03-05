Authorities searching for missing Haleyville woman

Authorities are looking for a missing Haleyville woman.

Police say Jessica Lee Ann Hamby, 24, left her home on January 2, 2018 and has not been seen since.

Hamby is described as 5' 2", 125 pounds and has two tattoos. The tattoo on her right wrist says Bodiqua and the other one on her left hand says Forever.

Anyone with information on where Hamby is should call the Haleyville Police Department at (205) 486-5201, The State Bureau of Investigation at (256) 436-1344 or the 25th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office at (205) 921-7403.

