Louie's Stuffed Eggplant

Ingredients:

1 eggplant

1 ½ cup Parmesan Cheese, grated

6-7 eggs

1 loaf Italian Bread, cubed

¼ cup chopped parsley

20 ounces marinara sauce

Salt & pepper to taste

½ cup olive oil

4 cloves chopped garlic

Directions:

In a large bowl combine chopped bread, eggs, cheese, parsley, salt, pepper, & garlic

Create burger style patties with mixture

Slice eggplant in ¼ inch slices

Add the mixture patty in between 2 slices off eggplant and fry both sides in a large frying pan

After browned about five minutes on each side, transfer eggplant patties to a baking dish. Cover with marinara sauce and bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes. Top with parmesan cheese and enjoy!)

