Louie's Stuffed Eggplant - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Louie's Stuffed Eggplant

Louise's Stuffed Eggplant (Source: WBRC Video) Louise's Stuffed Eggplant (Source: WBRC Video)

Ingredients:

1 eggplant
1 ½ cup Parmesan Cheese, grated
6-7 eggs
1 loaf Italian Bread, cubed
¼ cup chopped parsley
20 ounces marinara sauce
Salt & pepper to taste
½ cup olive oil
4 cloves chopped garlic

Directions:

In a large bowl combine chopped bread, eggs, cheese, parsley, salt, pepper, & garlic
Create burger style patties with mixture
Slice eggplant in ¼ inch slices
Add the mixture patty in between 2 slices off eggplant and fry both sides in a large frying pan
After browned about five minutes on each side, transfer eggplant patties to a baking dish. Cover with marinara sauce and bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes. Top with parmesan cheese and enjoy!)

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly