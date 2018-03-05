Louie's Stuffed Eggplant

Ingredients:
1 eggplant
1 ½ cup Parmesan Cheese, grated
6-7 eggs
1 loaf Italian Bread, cubed
¼ cup chopped parsley
20 ounces marinara sauce
Salt & pepper to taste
½ cup olive oil
4 cloves chopped garlic
Directions:
In a large bowl combine chopped bread, eggs, cheese, parsley, salt, pepper, & garlic
Create burger style patties with mixture
Slice eggplant in ¼ inch slices
Add the mixture patty in between 2 slices off eggplant and fry both sides in a large frying pan
After browned about five minutes on each side, transfer eggplant patties to a baking dish. Cover with marinara sauce and bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes. Top with parmesan cheese and enjoy!)
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.