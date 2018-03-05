Person rescued from Birmingham house fire

A 19-year-old charged is charged with second-degree assault after police say he shot a man.More >>
A FIRST ALERT remains for showers at times on Monday. Most of the activity will be ending across west Alabama by 1 p.m., central by 3 p.m. and east by 5 p.m.More >>
Jacksonville Police have a 7th grader in custody following a threat to Jacksonville High School on social media.More >>
Authorities are looking for a missing Haleyville woman. Police say Jessica Lee Ann Hamby, 24, left her home on January 2, 2018 and has not been seen since.More >>
One person was rescued from a Monday morning house fire in Birmingham.More >>
