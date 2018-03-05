Person rescued from Birmingham house fire - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Person rescued from Birmingham house fire

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
One person was transported to the hospital. (Source: Kerry Nivens/WBRC) One person was transported to the hospital. (Source: Kerry Nivens/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

One person was rescued from a Monday morning house fire in Birmingham. 

Fire crews are on the scene in the 4600 block of Hillman Drive. 

The victim is being transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

This is the third house fire in the city this morning. 

