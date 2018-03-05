Mickey: Scattered showers Monday morning

We have some rain moving in this morning from west to east across our area. So, be ready for some slick spots for your morning drive. It's a cool rain, with our morning temperatures in the 40s to 50s. Rain is expected to taper off during the afternoon. With highs in the mid-6os today, only expect some isolated showers.

Tonight, especially as we get close to midnight, we have another cluster of showers moving into our area. Overnight lows will likely drop close to 50-degrees with showers expected to continue through Tuesday morning.

Look for clearing skies Tuesday afternoon, with highs in the upper 60s.

Mostly clear skies are expected for Wednesday through Friday.

FIRST ALERT: We do have a chance of freezing temps for Thursday into Friday mornings, so you may want to cover sensitive flowers budding around your home.

FIRST ALERT for this weekend. We could see a line of strong thunderstorms for Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures are expected to be a little warmer this weekend, but a cold front could bring us stronger storms and then bring us cooler air for early next week.

SPRING FORWARD NEXT SUNDAY: Next Sunday at 2 a.m. will mark the start of Daylight Saving Time! Don't forget to set your clocks forward one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.

