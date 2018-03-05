House fire under investigation in Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

House fire under investigation in Birmingham

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Birmingham firefighters are investigating a house fire on Alemeda Avenue. (Source: WBRC Video) Birmingham firefighters are investigating a house fire on Alemeda Avenue. (Source: WBRC Video)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham firefighters are on the scene of a house fire.

The fire started around 5:30 Monday morning in the 1600 block of Alemeda Avenue.

This is a developing story, so stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly