MASH star David Ogden Stiers dies at 75

David Ogden Stiers, who played surgeon Major Charles Emerson Winchester III on M*A*S*H, died Saturday at his home in Newport, Oregon. He was 75.

Stiers' agent, Mitchell K. Stubbs, tweeted that the actor died from bladder cancer.

I am very sad to report that David died this morning March 3, 2018 peacefully at his home in Newport, Oregon after a courageous battle with bladder cancer.

His talent was only surpassed by his heart.

— MKS Talent Agency (@MKSTalentAgency) March 3, 2018

Born in Peoria, Illinois, Stiers went to high school in Urbana with film critic Roger Ebert, before moving to Oregon and later San Francisco to pursue an acting career.

Stiers received two Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy nominations for his work on M*A*S*H. Other notable TV roles included U.S. Olympic Committee founder William Milligan Sloane in the NBC miniseries The First Olympics: Athens 1896, for which he also received an Emmy nomination, as well as Congressman Sam Greene in the ABC miniseries North and South, President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1989 TV movie Day One, and District Attorney Michael Reston in several Perry Mason TV movies. He also had guest-starring or recurring roles on Murder, She Wrote, Matlock, Touched by an Angel, Frasier, Wings, and USA's The Dead Zone, among others.

His film credits included the Woody Allen films Mighty Aphrodite, Everyone Says I Love You, and The Curse of the Jade Scorpion, as well as Better Off Dead, Iron Will and The Majestic.

Stiers also lent his voice to several animated films, TV shows, audiobooks and video games, including Lilo & Stitch, Spirited Away, The Hunchback of Notre Dameand Pocahontas. He also voiced Cogsworth in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, for which he won a Grammy Award.

In addition, Stiers was the associate conductor for the Newport Symphony Orchestra in Oregon, and also guest-conducted more than 70 orchestras around the world.

Stiers came out as gay in 2009, telling ABC News that, because so much of his employment had come through "family-friendly" programming, that he was previously concerned that being open about his homosexuality may have had a negative impact on his career.

