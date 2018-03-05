By Liam Mathews, President Donald Trump reignited one of his petty feuds on Friday morning by tweeting about Alex Baldwin. Yes, Alex. You and I know him as Alec Baldwin, but Donald Trump doesn't pay attention to...

By Kat Rosenfield, After saving its most jaw-dropping moment for last in 2017, the 90th Academy Awards might have gotten its biggest controversy out of the way before the ceremony even started -- in the form of Ryan...

Twitter Is Not Here for Ryan Seacrest at the 2018 Oscars

By Liam Mathews, Netflix is making its parental controls even more thorough.

By Kat Rosenfield, As the biggest, boldest, and most prestigious awards show of the year, the Oscars are always a magnet for controversy. Worthy contenders are snubbed, middling entries end up winning, and someone...

All These Oscars Montages Prove to Be Weirdly Controversial

By Kat Rosenfield,

After saving its most jaw-dropping moment for last in 2017, the 90th Academy Awards might have gotten its biggest controversy out of the way before the ceremony even started -- in the form of Ryan Seacrest's much-discussed presence on the E! Red carpet.

With Seacrest publicly accused of sexual harassment by a former stylist, and with the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements having a profound impact on the conversation in Hollywood, the E! Network faces serious criticism not only for allowing Seacrest to perform his pre-show interviewing duties per usual, but for instituting a thirty-second tape delay to protect their host from being blitzed by potentially hostile responses.

But needless to say, what E! wanted to prevent folks from saying on television is nevertheless being said on Twitter loud and clear as the Oscars red carpet kicked off. Below, we've rounded up a few of the most scathing reactions to Seacrest's big night.

With hours to go before Oscars night, the savaging started early.

How could Ryan Seacrest possibly be that essential — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) March 4, 2018

Although if you were bored with the usual pre-show, you might have been kinda looking forward to it.

I usually don't have the patience to watch red carpet coverage unless it's on mute but I will make an exception to see Seacrest get curved repeatedly. — Soraya Nadia McDonald (@SorayaMcDonald) March 4, 2018

Some folks took the opportunity to re-publicize the allegations against Seacrest.

I'll remember the name of everyone who speaks w Ryan Seacrest on any red carpet. And I'm going to say the name of Suzie Hardy, who alleged years of sexual harassment & abuse. Read about that here (and aspects of her story were corroborated by colleague) https://t.co/XWMNkGqwzs https://t.co/OWohK7tOwv — Mo Ryan (@moryan) March 2, 2018

And some were collecting receipts on anyone who granted an interview.

Ryan Seacrest talking to primarily men. #Oscars — Cheryl Hutton (@goaliemom1104) March 4, 2018

Mostly, Twitter did what Twitter does best: dragged him.

Hi, this is Ryan Seacrest reporting live 50 feet away from The Red Carpet complying with the court's instructions! #Oscars #ERedCarpet — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) March 4, 2018

And with roughly 500 different versions of this joke floating around, it's safe to say that Christopher Plummer has become the ultimate #MeToo meme.

Now Seacrest is interviewing Christopher Plummer. Maybe he'll announce he's replacing him — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) March 4, 2018

But when it comes to throwing shade at Seacrest, let's be real: Twitter does it well... but Taraji does it best.

Holy shit Taraji just put a curse on Ryan Seacrest ?? pic.twitter.com/GSknn3NozF — Sara Jean Hughes (@sarajeanhughes) March 5, 2018

