All These Oscars Montages Prove to Be Weirdly Controversial

By Kat Rosenfield,

As the biggest, boldest, and most prestigious awards show of the year, the Oscars are always a magnet for controversy. Worthy contenders are snubbed, middling entries end up winning, and someone always shows up wearing something completely bonkers. But the weirdest wedge issue to come out of the 90th Annual Academy Awards might be... montages? Really?

Really! Despite the common wisdom on the subject (made official back in 2004 by the classic film, Team America: World Police), some members of the Oscars' viewing audience are pretty dang insistent that you do not, in fact, gotta have a montage -- while others were all about 'em. And in a ceremony where mashups of classic movie moments preceded every single category (including an epic entry for sound editing/mixing that clocked in at a whopping four minutes), the internet was not shy about registering either their enthusiasm or their loathing for these cinematic trips down memory lane, with virtually no emotions in between. Who loves a montage?

This guy!

Oscars just ran a montage that was just about how good movies are, and let me tell you, I'm On Board

— Steve Currie (@SteveCurrieWpg) March 5, 2018

But not this one.

if the Oscars cut off ANYONE's speech after forcing us to sit through this entirely too long movie montage, then I'm gonna sue

— Phteven (@namastephen) March 5, 2018

Or this one.

#Oscars We could really do without the rambling montage every time an award is being approached. Please. I can be alone in thinking I might as well head to bed if I'm not interested in rehashing 90 years all dang night. Please stop already. Boring!!!

— Sarah Dennis (@SarahSDStratLLC) March 5, 2018

On the other hand, this one.

That 90th Oscars montage deserves and Oscar itself ???????? #Oscars

— Surrca™ (@SarahDoherty_26) March 5, 2018

Montages: YES!

A movie montage with music from Love Actually?!? Yes, please. Be still my heart. ?? #oscars

— Angie Stocklin (@easterday77) March 5, 2018

Montages: NOOOOO.

me when that oscars montage started vs. me when it finally ended pic.twitter.com/PnJm8GwSKs

— David Mack (@davidmackau) March 5, 2018

And we're not sure how Billy Eichner feels about these montages, particularly, but they're definitely giving him ideas for a montage down the line.

When I host the Oscars there will be a montage of ICONIC BOTTOMS.

— billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 5, 2018

Pssst, Billy: you don't need to wait for an Oscars hosting gig to put that together.

