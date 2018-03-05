Kobe Bryant officially has more Oscars than Alfred Hitchcock and Glenn Close

Jennifer Lawrence was once again the hero we didn't know we needed at the 2018 Academy Awards.

Jennifer Lawrence was once again the hero we didn't know we needed at the 2018 Academy Awards.

The craziest things happen at the Oscars, and it was no different at the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

The award show made history by awarding basketball player Kobe Bryant an Academy Award for his animated short Dear Basketball. Bryant accepted his Oscar with the film's director Glen Keane. He now has more Oscars than film icons such as Alfred Hitchcock, Sigourney Weaver, Harrison Ford, Will Smith, David Fincher and Glenn Close, who have all been nominated but have never won.

Bryant used his speech to call out Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham's flammatory comments that LeBron James should "shut up and dribble" instead of getting political.

"I don't know if it's possible. I mean, as basketball players we're really just supposed to shut up and dribble, but I'm glad but I'm thankful we were able to do a bit more than that," Bryant said as he accepted the trophy.

Dear Basketball is a letter Kobe Bryant wrote to The Players' Tribune on November 29, 2015 announcing his retirement from the sport. The athlete played in the NBA for 20 years, racked up five national championships and was named an NBA All-Star 18 times throughout his career. He also assisted Team USA to get two gold medals at the 2008 and 2012 summer Olympics.

90th Academy Awards