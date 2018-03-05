Man charged in connection with shooting of teenager

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Police say a man has been charged in connection with a shooting of a teenager.

News outlets report that 22-year-old Lederius Rogers was charged with attempted murder in the Thursday shooting. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Tuscaloosa police responded to the DCH Regional Medical Center after learning a 17-year-old male had arrived by private vehicle and was dropped off at the entrance of the emergency room. He had a gunshot wound to the chest.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crime Unit Capt. Gary Hood says the victim was rushed into surgery. His condition improved Friday, and he is now in stable condition.

The motive of the shooting is still unclear.

