Bill Cosby goes to court to stop accusers from testifying

Frances McDormand set her best-actress statuette on the floor, so she could exhort all female nominees in the theater to stand up in unison. "Look around, ladies and gentlemen," she said, pointing to them, "because we all have stories to tell and projects that need financing."
In the past few months, a number of high-profile men have been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Allegations have led to resignations in Congress - and may have made a difference in a key Senate race.
With a more diverse, more international and younger infusion of voting members into the film academy, the movie in love with movies still won the top awards: Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance "The Shape of Water."
