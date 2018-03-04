Man suffers life-threatening injuries in east B'ham shooting - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in east B'ham shooting

(Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC) (Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A man shot in east Birmingham has life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred on the 8000 block of Rugby Drive.

We will provide more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly