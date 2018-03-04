FIRST ALERT Update: Rain starts the week, freezing temps follow

FIRST ALERT FOR MORNING SHOWERS: I’m tracking a large band of light rain over Mississippi tonight, but this wet weather has been struggling to reach the ground. As the atmosphere moistens and temps tumble, we will be in for a cold and cloudy start, with scattered areas of light rain early Monday. There could be some wet roads so plan on some extra drive time. The showers will be most likely to the west early and this could track further east by mid to late morning if it holds together. I do think the rain will gradually become more hit or miss by the afternoon, with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. The chance for more wide-spread rain will return Monday night as a line of rain moves west to east across the area between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m. on Tuesday. This should allow for some breaks in the clouds by Tuesday afternoon, with highs in the 60s. Severe parameters still look very limited so I’m happy to report we should rest east tomorrow night.

MORE FREEZING TEMPERATURES: We will be in for another round of cold starts beyond Tuesday and this will involve the threat of freezing temperatures. The good news is we will have sunshine for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with highs in the 50s and 60s. The coldest mornings will be on Thursday and Friday, with lows at or just below the 32-degree mark.

FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE STRONG STORMS NEXT WEEKEND: There is a system in the long range that is getting my attention. Long range data is suggesting we will see some rain and possible storms next Saturday as another storm system impacts the state. Guidance also shows a surface low passing to our north Saturday night and into Sunday morning, which would place us in a warmer/unstable region of the system. So we will need to closely monitor for a possible strong to severe storm setup next Sunday. We still have plenty of time to monitor and make adjustments but I wanted to give you an early heads-up on a system we are monitoring.

SPRING FORWARD NEXT SUNDAY: Next Sunday at 2 a.m. will mark the start of Daylight Saving Time! We will set the clocks ahead one hour, pushing sunset time to 6:51 p.m.

