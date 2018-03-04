VIDEO: Weekend Weather Chat 3-4-18

Can we have this weekend's weather forever? The answer is unfortunately no, and the area's forecast changes overnight.
Clouds will increase tonight with showers developing to the west. Rain is expected to arrive into western areas around sunrise, but rain will be hit or miss throughout the day, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain is then expected to return Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Highs in the 60s early in the week will transition quickly into freezing temps toward the end of the work week. The good news is Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will include plenty of sunshine.
