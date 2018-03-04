Eutaw man dies in single-vehicle accident

A Eutaw man lost his life in an early-morning, single-vehicle car wreck.

Anthony Terrell Blount, 27, was killed when his 2008 Ford Focus left U.S. 11 and struck a tree. The accident occurred near mile marker 47, within the city limits of Eutaw.

The wreck is still being investigated, but speed is believed to be a factor.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.