Maylene residents react to former local committing suicide near White House

There are still many unanswered questions as to why an Alabama man committed suicide near the White House on Saturday.

Now, residents are reacting after they learned this man once called Maylene his home.

Multiple Shelby County residents said they were shocked to hear Cameron Ross Burgess, 26, was from Alabama.

But when they found out he was from Maylene, the news hit even closer to home.

"He had a whole life that he could've lived. It's crazy," said Maylene resident Katrina Helms.

Helms lives off Briar Patch Way, where public records show was Cameron Ross Burgess' last known address.

"I was shocked," she said. "I didn't really expect anything like this. I don't really know many of my neighbors. It's surprising to say the least."

James Bean said he has lived on Briar Patch Way for close to a year now.

"I was just chatting with my neighbor talking," said Bean. "See what was on Facebook, and I said, 'My God! That guy is from here.' And you know, I didn't dream it was going to be my neighbor."

Police said Burgess approached the fence along the north side of the White House on Saturday, where he shot and killed himself.

"This morning I saw the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and a black SUV at the neighbor's house," said Helms.

Helms and other neighbors said they've never seen Burgess in the neighborhood before.

And public records show Burgess had nothing but a speeding ticket on his record.

Helms said, as a mother, this news makes her reflect on her own parenting.

"That's somebody's baby that just ended his life for who knows what reason," she said. "And you have your child and you're like, 'Am I doing everything right?' Because it could be my child. I feel sorry for the family."

Authorities said none of the shots Saturday appeared to have been directed toward the White House, and President Trump and the first lady were not at the White House at the time.

