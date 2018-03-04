Central Park Christian gifts Rock City Church property and school

Rock City Church Birmingham will soon be moving to a new location in Birmingham. Pastor Michael McClure Jr. made the announcement via Facebook that current school headmaster Dr. Levan Parker is giving Rock City Church the campus located on 43rd Street Ensley near Bessemer Road.

Dr. Parker said in the promotional video that all of Central Park Christians assets, including the K-12 school and the church campus will be transferred this fall.

Rock City Church started just nine years ago in 2009. Pastor Mike McClure says “Moving back to the community where I grew up a great accomplishment.”

“I never imagined anything like this would ever happen in my life. Dr. Parker and Central park Baptist will forever hold a special place in my heart," Pastor McClure said.

Rock City Church plans to keep the K-12 school open and will be accepting enrollment for the fall.

“My dream is to honor their legacy by keeping the schools name as Central Park Christian School,” Pastor McClure said.

There is still some work to be done. Pastor McClure says the church still needs $150,000 to make sure the “upcoming school year is incredible.”

The transfer from Central Park Christian to the Rock Church is expected to be complete May 25.

