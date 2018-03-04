FIRST ALERT Update: Rain for start of week, threat of freezing temps follow

FIRST ALERT FOR SHOWERS TOMORROW: The weather today has been picture-perfect, however the weather will quickly change overnight as moisture starts moving our way. Clouds will be increasing overnight, with showers developing to our west. The first round of showers could start impacting West Alabama by sunrise time and this will transition east during the morning drive time. So I want to give you the First Alert for some possible wet roads and lighter rain early on. Throughout the day the chance of rain will be very hit or miss, with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. The chance for more wides-spread rain will return late tomorrow night as a line of rain moves west to east across the area between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m. on Tuesday. This should allow for some breaks in the clouds by Tuesday afternoon, with highs in the 60s. Severe parameters still look very limited so I’m happy to report we should rest east tomorrow night.

MORE FREEZING TEMPERATURES: We will be in for another round of cold starts beyond Tuesday and this will involve the threat of freezing temperatures. The good news is we will have sunshine for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 50s and 60s. The coldest mornings will be on Thursday and Friday, with lows at or just below the 32º mark.

FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE STRONG STORMS NEXT WEEKEND: There is a system in the long range that is getting my attention. Long-range data is suggesting a warm front will surge northward next Saturday bringing the threat of rain so we are bringing in the possibility of wet weather. There could be some elevated instability associated with this warm front, so thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. However, guidance shows a surface low passing to our north Saturday night and into Sunday morning, which places us in a warmer/unstable region of the storm system. So we could have an increasing risk for a few stronger storms in this environment early next Sunday morning. We still have plenty of time to monitor and make adjustments but I wanted to give you an early heads-up on a system we are monitoring. I’ll share more thoughts in my forecast beginning at 9 p.m. on WBRC. Also, check our First Alert Weather App for my forecast updates. Have a great evening!

