Uniontown police searching for missing teen

An officer-involved shooting occurred near Country Side Road and Highway 82 in Eoline around 9:30 Sunday morning.More >>
Uniontown police are asking for assistance for locating Glomeria Ronshanay Lipscomb.More >>
The Mountain Brook boys basketball team claimed its second straight Class 7A state championship with a 73-49 win against McGill-Toolen.More >>
After a chilly and in some spots frost y Sunday morning, mostly sunny, mild conditions will return through most of the afternoon but rain chances are back tomorrow.More >>
After another chilly morning, one more mild sunny day is ahead.More >>
