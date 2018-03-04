Uniontown police searching for missing teen

Uniontown police are asking for assistance in locating Glomeria Ronshanay Lipscomb.

Lipscomb, 14, was last seen at 1:30 a.m. on March 3 in Uniontown. She was wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans.

Lipscomb is a black female, described as being 5-foot-5, 135 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Lipscomb, please contact Uniontown police at 334-628-8439 or call 911.

