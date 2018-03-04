Suspect in Bibb Co. officer-involved shooting identified

The suspect of an officer-involved shooting near Country Side Road and Highway 82 in Eoline has been identified.

Ricky Duncan, 38, was pulled over for a minor violation around 9:15 a.m. During the stop, the officer was informed Duncan had warrants for failure to appear by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Duncan drove away from the scene when he learned of the warrants.

Other agencies assisted officers in pursuit of Duncan, which ended on Countryside Road. Duncan exited his vehicle and pulled out a gun, ultimately being shot by officers.

Duncan was transported to DCH with non-life-threatening injuries. Samantha Duncan was a passenger in Duncan's car. She was unharmed.

The incident is still under investigation.

