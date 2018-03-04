Officer-involved shooting from Bibb County leaves suspect injured

An officer-involved shooting occurred near Country Side Road and Highway 82 in Eoline around 9:30 Sunday morning.

According to Sheriff Jody Wade with Bibb County police, officers initiated a traffic stop.

An unidentified male attempted to flee the vehicle with a gun and officers opened fire.

The suspect was transported to DCH. It is unknown at this time what his condition and injuries are.

Sheriff Wade confirms the State Bureau of Investigation will look into the shooting.

