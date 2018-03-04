Registration open for Alabama State Games

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Registration is open for the 36th annual Alabama State Games, an Olympic-style competition that will be held in Huntsville this year.

An opening ceremony will be held June 8, followed by two days of competition in sports including track and field, basketball, baseball, swimming and diving.

There are also less traditional events including disc golf, baton twirling and ultimate.

Competition is open to all ages and skill levels. Participants can register at the event website .

The 30th anniversary state games drew more than 6,000 participants in 2012. The Alabama State Games are part of a nationwide network of state games with the National Congress of State Games.

