UAB stroke study receives $20 million grant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A stroke study at an Alabama college has received a $20 million grant to help look into strokes in the South and among African-Americans.

Al.com reports that the University of Alabama at Birmingham's Regions for Geographic and Racial Differences in Stroke will receive funds through 2023. The study has gotten almost $100 million in grant funding in the past 15 years.

More than 30,000 people have participated in the study.

University officials say study participants have taken part in the program for 14 years.

A UAB professor says the stroke mortality rate between the ages of 45 and 65 is 200 to 300 percent higher for African-Americans. He also says 11 percent of deaths from strokes in white people happen before age 65, but the number rises to 28 percent for African-Americans.

