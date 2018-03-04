UK leader expresses concern on trade war in call with Trump - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UK leader expresses concern on trade war in call with Trump

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with steel and aluminum executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Washington. Trump's announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported... (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with steel and aluminum executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Washington. Trump's announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported...

LONDON (AP) - Prime Minister Theresa May has spoken with U.S. President Donald Trump and expressed "deep concern" about his threatened trade war with the European Union.

May's office says she discussed the issue with Trump during a telephone call Sunday.

Trump has threatened to tax European cars if the EU boosts tariffs on American products in response to the president's plan to increase duties on steel and aluminum.

May's office says she "raised our deep concern at the president's forthcoming announcement on steel and aluminum tariffs, noting that multilateral action was the only way to resolve the problem of global overcapacity."

The leaders also discussed Syria and humanitarian concerns in eastern Ghouta. May's office says they agreed "the overwhelming responsibility" for suffering falls on the Syrian government and Russia, its main backer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Black Panther' is box-office king for third straight week

    'Black Panther' is box-office king for third straight week

    Sunday, March 4 2018 2:00 PM EST2018-03-04 19:00:21 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 6:11 PM EST2018-03-04 23:11:54 GMT
    (Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP). This image released by Disney shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." “Black Panther” is king of the U.S. box office for the third straight weekend. Studio estimates Sunday, M...(Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP). This image released by Disney shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." “Black Panther” is king of the U.S. box office for the third straight weekend. Studio estimates Sunday, M...

    Wakanda's reign over America shows no signs of waning. "Black Panther" is king of the U.S. box office for the third straight weekend with a $65 million take.

    More >>

    Wakanda's reign over America shows no signs of waning. "Black Panther" is king of the U.S. box office for the third straight weekend with a $65 million take.

    More >>

  • In Texas GOP primary, it's who can love Trump the most

    In Texas GOP primary, it's who can love Trump the most

    Sunday, March 4 2018 10:00 AM EST2018-03-04 15:00:24 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 5:11 PM EST2018-03-04 22:11:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). In this Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, photo, guests attend a Republican congressional candidate forum, in New Braunfels, Texas. Texas holds the nation’s first 2018 primary elections Tuesday, March 6, 2018, and the campaign is providing a...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). In this Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, photo, guests attend a Republican congressional candidate forum, in New Braunfels, Texas. Texas holds the nation’s first 2018 primary elections Tuesday, March 6, 2018, and the campaign is providing a...
    Texas' first-in-the-nation primary has the Trump effect on Republican campaigns on full display.More >>
    Texas' first-in-the-nation primary has the Trump effect on Republican campaigns on full display.More >>

  • After Parkland, even idle school threats get tough response

    After Parkland, even idle school threats get tough response

    Sunday, March 4 2018 9:40 AM EST2018-03-04 14:40:13 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 5:03 PM EST2018-03-04 22:03:18 GMT
    (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...

    The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.

    More >>

    The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly