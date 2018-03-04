Fred: A sunny Sunday forecast

After a chilly and in some spots frosty Sunday morning, mostly sunny, mild conditions will return through most of the afternoon but rain chances are back tomorrow. Afternoon highs will be near 70 but with increasing clouds tonight, Monday morning lows won't be quite so chilly as we have seen this weekend. Warm air will sweep back across the region possibly introducing a few showers in areas to the south and west after midnight but rainfall amounts look to be light. A ramp up in rain chances will return Monday with the best rain chances overnight Monday night into early Tuesday morning ahead of a cold front, so expect scattered showers through the day with rainfall amounts totaling a quarter to more than an inch in a few locations.

Rain will end Tuesday morning as the front moves through followed by the coldest air we have seen in several weeks arriving Wednesday and lingering through week's end. There may even be a light freeze Thursday and Friday mornings. A much stronger storm system looms on the horizon next weekend and the greatest potential for severe weather hugging the Gulf Coast where more moisture and instability will be found. We still begin next weekend with at least a chance for a few thunderstorms across Central Alabama.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.