Fred: Patches of early morning frost

After another chilly morning, one more mild sunny day is ahead. Tomorrow marks a change in the weather pattern with rain chances returning as a ridge of high pressure moves east ahead of another area of low pressure moving out of the Plains States. The highest rain chances will initialize to the north and west as another surge of warm air sweeps over the region. Most of the rain will delay until the overnight hours, followed by yet another cold front moving across the afternoon, the state. The early week rain evening will bring rainfall totals to a half an inch and a quarter.

This rain will move out through the morning hours Tuesday through the afternoon, followed by the coldest air we have experienced in several weeks beginning Wednesday morning and continuing through Friday. Early morning temperatures Thursday and Friday morning could drop to or just below freezing across parts of the area. Rain chances with a chance for more thunderstorms will return by the beginning of next weekend.

